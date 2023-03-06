Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
VNDA stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.34.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
