StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WABC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.