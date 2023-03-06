Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

LBPH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

