Avid Technology’s (AVID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.45 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 517.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

