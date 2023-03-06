Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,209,314 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

