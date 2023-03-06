Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
