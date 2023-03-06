Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,046,250 shares of company stock worth $51,956,355 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 163,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 615.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

