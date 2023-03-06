Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ SGHT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm has a market cap of $515.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.31.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
