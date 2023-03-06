AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $8.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.11. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

