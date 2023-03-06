AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 31.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
