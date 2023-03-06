AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 31.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

