Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $73.55

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

