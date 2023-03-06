Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,635 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($19.73).

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,283.50 ($15.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,366 ($28.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,381.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,350.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

About Persimmon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,352.42%.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.