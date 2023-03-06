Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $60.50

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.58 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

