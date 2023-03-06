EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $155.62 Average PT from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.77 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

