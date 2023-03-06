REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

