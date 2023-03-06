AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

