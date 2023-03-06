Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $153.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of IIPR opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

