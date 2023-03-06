The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,023.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,023.33 ($24.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.53) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,021 ($24.39) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,062.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,805.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,662.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 19.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,939.39%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

