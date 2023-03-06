loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $635.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,710. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

