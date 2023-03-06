Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Further Reading

