Sovos Brands (SOVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,215.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.