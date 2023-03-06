BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. BGSF has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

