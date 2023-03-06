LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.