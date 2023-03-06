LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.