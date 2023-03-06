AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.