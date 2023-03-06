Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

