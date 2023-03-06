Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Agenus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.