Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 38,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.29. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
