Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 38,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.29. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

