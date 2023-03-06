Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $31.42

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

