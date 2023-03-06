Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price at $29.86

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

