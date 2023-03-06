VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

