Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

WSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

