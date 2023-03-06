Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

