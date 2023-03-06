Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daxor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of DXR opened at $8.83 on Friday. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DXR Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.05% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures the BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing, and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN.

