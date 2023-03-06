Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daxor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Daxor Stock Performance
Shares of DXR opened at $8.83 on Friday. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
Daxor Company Profile
Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures the BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing, and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN.
