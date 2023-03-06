StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to “Hold”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.