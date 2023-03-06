SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

