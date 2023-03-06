S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

