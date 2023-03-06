Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $84.74 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.