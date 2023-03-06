Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

