NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

