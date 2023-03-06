Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WSBF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

