Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
WSBF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.