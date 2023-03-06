U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
USEG opened at $2.14 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
