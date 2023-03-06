U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

USEG opened at $2.14 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

