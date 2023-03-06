TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

TFSL opened at $14.33 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

