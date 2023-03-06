Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
