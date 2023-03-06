Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

