Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $361.50 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

