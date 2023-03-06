CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Up 1.0 %

CRAI opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.