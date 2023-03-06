CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Stock Up 1.0 %
CRAI opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.