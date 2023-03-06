ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.73 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

