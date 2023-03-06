Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

