Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.38.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

