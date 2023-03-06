Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ENZ opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.38.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
