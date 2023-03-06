StockNews.com Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to “Hold”

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

CNCE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Insider Activity at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $31,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,328.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $31,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,328.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,308,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

