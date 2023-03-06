Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

MODN opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,640 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

