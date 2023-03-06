China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

