China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CYD stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.